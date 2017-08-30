Activists blast Ameren's savings plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens of activists gathered at an Illinois Commerce Commission hearing Wednesday to oppose an energy savings plan released by Ameren.

Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act sets energy savings goals for utility companies by 2030, but a four-year plan released by Ameren this year calls for adjustments to the savings goals over the next four years. Activists say those adjustments would let Ameren off the hook for its commitments.

“Ameren must keep that commitment for the sake of the residents here in Illinois and those who'll be hit hardest by them decreasing their commitment," said Rev. Tony Pierce of Peoria, who spoke at the hearing.

An Ameren spokesperson told WAND the utility is already spending as much money to save energy as state law allows. In a written statement, she also explained that Ameren has focused its energy savings efforts on low-to-middle-income customers, rather than on wealthier customers and businesses who might mean more energy savings.

“The law allows the Illinois Commerce Commission to adjust the goals to protect customers from paying more, and that is what we have asked the Commission to do. We are committed to achieving our legislative commitments outlined in the law,” she wrote.