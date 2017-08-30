Warrensburg/Latham receives 10,000 dollar grant from Monsanto

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND)-The Warrensburg-Latham school district is the proud recipient of a grant from Monsanto.

The $10,000 grant will fund school gardens, which will serve as outdoor, hands on learning environments. The school hopes the new gardens will help them kick off their agriculture program, as well expand how they teach their students science.

"We find that a lot of our students their homes and their families don't have gardens anymore,” says Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle the Superintendent of Warrensburg-Lathem school district. “So, that's one aspect we are wanting them to be exposed to something that they aren't normally. But, then it’s also very much tied into academics. Even as young as first grade or kindergarten there are parts of the science curriculum they need to be exposed to."