Governor tours schools after funding bill passage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner paid Illinois schools a visit a day after lawmakers passed a school funding reform bill.

The Illinois Senate moved Senate Bill 1947 through on Tuesday. A first vote failed in the House before lawmakers there passed it on a second attempt. The final Senate vote passed by a 38-13 margin.

Gov. Rauner needs to sign the bill for it to become law. He says he will do that on Thursday in Chicago.

The new school funding model will be evidence-based, meaning priority for aid distribution will go to the schools that need the most financial assistance. Lawmakers will take a closer look at revenue streams and individual needs of each district.

“We’re here to celebrate – this is a wonderful day,” said Gov. Rauner to students at Springfield Ball Charter School. “We are going to many schools around the state (today) and tomorrow. We are going to sign this new law that says from now on we are going to fund our schools fairly and the same for all kids regardless of where they live, regardless of how much money their parents have.”

Senators Andy Manar and Jason Barickman joined the governor on his tour, which also stopped in Litchfield and Breese.