Exelon hosting 30th anniversary community open house

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Exelon Generation is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Clinton Power Station by hosting a community open house on September 6.

Officials say the open house will be held at the Clinton Power Station training center, located at 8401 Power Road, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about the facility, as well as take a tour of the plant's control room simulator, which helps train reactor operators.

Clinton Station Site Vice President Ted Stoner says, "We look forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary with the community in DeWitt County this year at our open house. We hope to see a big turnout of local residents and families so we can thank them for supporting us. With their help, Clinton will be powering this community and delivering clean energy for many years to come."

