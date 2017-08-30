Dress code changes cause controversy

CHATHAM, Ill (WAND)- The start of the school year brings with it new classes, friends and it also means new rules for apparel at Glenwood High School.

Two weeks ago, Claire Farnsworth posted a petition battling back against the recent rule change stating that anyone wearing leggings or yoga pants must be wearing a shirt, cardigan or sweater that covers the entire buttocks. Since, her petition has gained the attention of thousands.

She says, "we shouldn't be sexualizing minors and we shouldn't be teaching that young girls should be responsible for how others perceive them cause that's not our job. Especially at school, our job is to be there and to be future leaders and to not be seen as sexual objects."

Farnsworth addressed the school board at Tuesday nights meeting. Glenwood Principal Russ Tepen emailed a statement to WAND regarding the petition and the dress code. It reads as follows:

'I am aware that a student has created a petition in regards to the dress code at Glenwood High School. She, along with fellow students, teachers, administrators and community members, participated on the student handbook committee earlier this spring. Dress code, among other topics, were discussed at length over several months. The committee came to resolution on these topics, and forwarded a recommendation to administration. This recommendation was voted and approved by the school board on April 24, 2017. The handbook committee will meet again after the first of the year to discuss any possible changes for the next school year.'

Farnsworth hopes her efforts will change the minds of the officials when it comes time to reevaluate the dress code for 2018-2019.