U.S. Department of Education approves Illinois ESSA Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Plan has been approved by the U.S. Department of Education.

Illinois State Board of Education officials say the state's ESSA Plan incorporates feedback gathered from thousands of online comments and 100 in-person forums and meetings. Under the Illinois ESSA Plan, multiple indicators of school quality and student growth will be collected and examined, and will be used to help schools perform better under a plan that specifically meets their unique needs.

Additionally, the Illinois ESSA Plan also aims to have the following goals in place by 2032:

- 90 percent or more of third-grade students reading at or above grade level

- 90 percent or more of fifth-grade students meeting or exceeding expectations in mathematics

- 90 percent or more of ninth-grade students on track to graduate with their cohort

- 90 percent or more of students graduate from high school ready for college and career

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., says, "We want every child to feel well known and well cared for in our schools and to receive the individual support they need for academic excellence and postsecondary success. The Illinois ESSA Plan gives us the opportunity to foster collaboration and partnerships in order to build educators’ and leaders’ capacity for improved student outcomes. "

The Illinois ESSA Plan is expected to be put into place for the 2018-2019 school year. For more information about this plan, click here.