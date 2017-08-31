Frenzy Preview: Warrensburg-Latham vs. South Fork

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 2's kickoff.

Game:

South Fork (1-0) @ Warrensburg-Latham (1-0)



Last week:

South Fork shut out Sullivan-Okaw Valley 42-0, while Warrensburg-Latham trounced Cerro Gordo-Bement 57-6

--> 99 combined points were scored between SF and W-L



Last year:

Warrensburg-Latham prevails over South Fork 27-19 in Week 2



South Fork (5-4) qualifies for playoffs but doesn't receive at-large bid

No. 14 seed Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) pulls back-to-back upsets in 1A playoffs and reaches quarterfinals before losing to No. 2 seed St. Teresa



NOTE: Due to the expanded programming lineup, the Friday Frenzy begins at 10:05 p.m. instead of 10:15 p.m.



