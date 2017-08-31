Lack of control, fatigue named causes of deadly plane crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say they’ve figured out how a deadly plane crash happened several years ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Tom Hileman, who was piloting the Cessna 414A when it crashed and left seven people dead in April 2015, failed to keep control of the aircraft. The report says the plane ended up “exceeding its critical angle of attack” and stalled.

It was returning Illinois State University officials from the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis and crashed near the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

The investigation showed Hileman didn’t have any sleep loss or medical issues, but likely became fatigued from late flying hours.

Illinois State associate basketball coach Torrey Ward and school administrator Aaron Leetch died in the crash.