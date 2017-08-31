Lack of control, fatigue named causes of deadly plane crashPosted: Updated:
Dress code changes cause controversy
CHATHAM, Ill (WAND)- The start of the school year brings with it new classes, friends and it also means new rules for apparel at Glenwood High School.
Illinois sailor's body returns to American soil
DOVER, Del. (WAND) – An Illinois sailor who died in a deadly crash at sea has returned to the U.S.
Deadly crash near Latham leaves man dead
LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Pulaski man lost his life in a fatal weekend car crash.
Lack of control, fatigue named causes of deadly plane crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say they’ve figured out how a deadly plane crash happened several years ago.
Locals 101 closes doors for final time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular bar and grill in downtown Decatur has closed its doors for the final time.
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
Thousands of books on sale in Decatur event
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Used books will be up for grabs this weekend in Decatur.
Governor Rauner signs bill intended to increase cyclist safety
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new traffic bill that would make it legal for motorists to pass bicycles in a no-passing zone has been signed by Governor Bruce Rauner.
Frenzy Preview: Warrensburg-Latham vs. South Fork
The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 2's kickoff. Game: South Fork (1-0) @ Warrensburg-Latham (1-0) Last week: South Fork shut out Sullivan-Okaw Valley 42-0, while Warrensburg-Latham trounced Cerro Gordo-Bement 57-6 --> 99 combined points were scored between SF and W-L Last...
Activists blast Ameren's savings plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens of activists gathered at a Commerce Commission hearing to oppose an energy savings plan released by Ameren.
