Illinois sailor's body returns to American soil

DOVER, Del. (WAND) – An Illinois sailor who died in a deadly crash at sea has returned to the U.S.

The U.S. Navy confirmed with WAND-TV that Logan Palmer’s body arrived in Dover, Del. Thursday morning. Navy leaders say he is one of 10 people who died when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker.

That crash happened on Aug. 21 in an area of the ocean near Singapore. The collision created a gaping hole in the side of the ship, flooding compartments near the gap.

Palmer was serving as an interior communications electrician about the McCain. A Harristown man, he enlisted in the U.S. armed forces in April 2016. He earned a National Defense Service Medal in the time that he served.

Stay with WAND-TV for more information about the arrival of Palmer’s body.