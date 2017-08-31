EIU offers post-hurricane help to Texas students

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – College students displaced by Hurricane Harvey could find a new home in Illinois.

Eastern Illinois University announced Thursday it will take in Texas students in need of help at reduced costs. They will be able to pay in-state tuition rates and will not have to cover application costs.

“The EIU community embraces these students and their families, and is committed to helping them during this difficult time,” said Director of Admissions Kelly Miller.

EIU also plans to work with displaced students on flexible payment options and will help them find financial aid dollars. Classes at the university get underway Aug. 21. The school plans to help students in both the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters.

Students interested in taking advantage of this opportunity should call the EIU Admissions Office at (877)581-2348 or email admissions@eiu.edu.