Student savings available in Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Discounts are now available for college students in Springfield.

People attending both the University of Illinois-Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College can show their student IDs for savings at 11 businesses in the city. That list includes:

Springfield Vintage

Daisy Jane’s

Hoogland Center for the Arts

Jade’s Far East Emporium

The Roost

Wild Rose

Studio 6

Z Bistro and Udder Hut

Jojo’s Street Cuisine

Recycled Records

The effort was put together by the Higher Education Student Advisory Committee, which wants to see students become more involved in the area and potentially stay in town. Thursday marked the first official day of the program.

“They just need to know what options are here,” said UIS junior Kaelan Smith. “And hopefully the discount is not the solution but it’s the start of that for students to come out here and see what kind of new investments and ideas can make downtown more an integral part of the experience of UIS and Lincoln Land students.”