Motorcyclist killed in intersection crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash at an intersection.

Witness reports detailed the collision at the corner of 11th and Stanford streets in Springfield. It happened after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police tell WAND-TV a pickup truck driver was trying to turn left onto Stanford when the motorcycle approached in a northbound direction on 11th. That’s when the motorcycle lost control as it crossed railroad tracks, then hit the truck after moving on its side.

The person killed, 37-year-old Demarcus Long, died at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Police say he suffered a serious head injury.

Springfield police are continuing to investigate the crash Thursday.