ADM to donate Hurricane Harvey relief money

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois agriculture company says it will donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced plans to give $50,000, with even more potentially coming. They’ll match up to another $50,000 in employee donations of $25 or more. ADM Cares is directing the effort.

“Our thoughts are with the millions of people affected by Hurricane Harvey, and we commend the American Red Cross and many others who are helping families in the affected areas in Texas and Louisiana,” ADM Cares director Jennifer Ballinger said. “ADM is working with the Red Cross to help meet immediate relief efforts today and help communities with long-term recovery efforts.”

ADM Cares is the company’s social investment program. It focuses on community outreach, responsible agriculture development and employee giving opportunities.