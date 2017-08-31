I-TEAM Update: Frerichs blasts veto of life insurance bill

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is taking aim at Governor Bruce Rauner attacking his veto of legislation to help beneficiaries collect death benefits on life insurance policies.

“The Governor chose greedy insurance executives over grieving widows and orphans,” Frerichs told WAND’s Doug Wolfe at a Statehouse news conference.

Rauner vetoed a measure (HB 302) which would have required life insurance companies to go back 17 years to search for life insurance policies where beneficiaries were not paid using the social security master death file. Rauner opposed the measure saying it would increase life insurance premiums on working families because of increased regulation.

Frerichs is calling on lawmakers to override the veto during the legislatures fall veto session later this year.

(Pictured: State Representative Sue Scherer looking over a 40 year old insurance policy.)