Connecting Downtown Springfield and local college students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A new discount program has been created linking downtown Springfield businesses with UIS and Lincoln Land Community College students.

The program created through State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez's Higher Education Student Advisory Committee allows students from the two colleges to receive discounts at several downtown Springfield businesses.

"I think many students at UIS just don't know what options are here. That this can be apart of their great college experience." said Kaelan Smith, a Junior at UIS, and member of the Higher Education Education Student Advisory Committee.

"I am so proud of these young men and women on my Higher Education Advisory Committee. They have taken their role beyond discussing legislation to actively working for the betterment of our community. The discount program they have spearheaded will help get young adults involved downtown, and hopefully, develop a relationship that will make them want to stay here;" said Rep. Jimenez.

The students on the committee hope this partnership will allow students to explore more of what Springfield has to offer.

"I hope more students at Lincoln Land and UIS see the culture that is here in Springfield and through this discount card, they can see why it's such a great place to live and place to stay." said Gabby Jones, a Sophomore at Lincoln Land Community College, and member of the Higher Education Education Student Advisory Committee.

There are eleven downtown stores participating in the discount program, including Springfield Vintage, who hosted a press conference announcing the new program.

"This is just such an opportunity for all of us in downtown to have people come down and shop and find us. Find out how unique we are, and we're fun! We're not a big box store. We're just unique little people trying to make our time in a place." said Linda, the owner of Springfield Vintage.

The discounts vary from store to store but many include around 10 percent discount or a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

"I think business got more on board and excited to have more customers down here and especially more students down here who would have otherwise gone and spent their money somewhere else instead of investing that money down here in the downtown area." said Smith.

Springfield leaders were also excited for the new partnership linking the college to the downtown area.

"What's unique about downtown is look at this store, and that's what it's all about. It's personality, it's different, it's unique, and that's what downtown Springfield is." said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.

"It's really exciting for downtown to have that validation. That we are that center of activity for them." said Lisa Clemmons Scott, Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc.

The discounts are available for any student attending UIS or LLCC. To receive the discount, students simply have to show their student ID's.

The participating locations are: Springfield Vintage, Custom Cup Coffee, Daisy Jane's, the Hoogland Center for the Arts, Jade's Far East Emporium, The Roost, Wild Rose, Studio 6, Z Bistro and Udder Hut, Jojo's Street Cuisine, and Recycled Records.

For more information head to the UIS & LLCC Downtown Discount Facebook Page.