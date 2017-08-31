Governor signs school funding bill, makes it law

CHICAGO (WAND) – A school funding bill is officially law in Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner put pen to paper Thursday in Chicago, signing the paperwork at the city’s Ebinger Elementary School. He says he believes the final funding plan is one all sides can agree on.

“Today we ensure that in the future, every child in Illinois has an equal chance at an excellent education,” Gov. Rauner said.

The bill increases school funding in Illinois by $350 million and provides a $75 million tax credit for private school scholarships. In addition, a referendum for districts above adequacy level provides a chance for property tax relief.

Finally, physical education requirements dropped to three days a week. Illinois also now allows driver’s education to be outsourced.