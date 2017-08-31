Grant brings agricultural education into schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Grant money is bringing agricultural education into local schools.

The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation received almost $10,000 dollars from Monsanto's Fund.

They are using the money for a program called AG Discovery. The program brings education about different agricultural careers into schools.

The program will begin in September in Edison Middle School and Unity High School.

It will be taught by students in the College of ACES at U of I.

"So we want to expose these students that there are careers in communications and engineering, horticulture that all kind of go back in to agriculture, that it's more than being a farmer," Myla Munro, with the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, says.

The program was actually created by their intern Caseelynn Johnston who is a senior at U of I.