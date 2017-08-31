Local help to Houston

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Austin Yutzy is a mother to 2 young children and couldn't imagine what families are going through in Houston after flooding leaves nothing but destruction in the pathway.

Her concern prompted her to call on friends and strangers to help load up a truck of diapers, formula, feminine products, water and more to the hundreds and thousands who are affected.

She says, "I can't imagine being a mom who has to formula feed and have nothing on top of that and have no job. Cause some of these people lost everything, their jobs, their homes, loved ones. I can't imagine having nothing and then having to worry about feeding my child 30 dollar cans of formula every two days."

If you want to help her efforts find her on Facebook. She will be leaving on Saturday morning.