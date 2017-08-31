Local help to HoustonPosted:
Motorcyclist killed in intersection crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash at an intersection.
Illinois sailor's body returns to American soil
DOVER, Del. (WAND) – An Illinois sailor who died in a deadly crash at sea has returned to the U.S.
Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing
Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
Deadly crash near Latham leaves man dead
LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Pulaski man lost his life in a fatal weekend car crash.
New IRS scam tricks victims into downloading ransomware
WASHINGTON (WAND) - Internal Revenue Service officials are warning the public of a new scam that aims to use ransomware to take your computer data hostage.
Decatur man arrested on multiple battery charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, in connection with an incident on the city's northwest side Saturday evening.
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
Dress code changes cause controversy
CHATHAM, Ill (WAND)- The start of the school year brings with it new classes, friends and it also means new rules for apparel at Glenwood High School.
Local help to Houston
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Austin Yutzy is a mother to 2 young children and couldn't imagine what families are going through in Houston after flooding leaves nothing but destruction in the pathway.
Two-A-Days: Williamsville & Villa Grove-Heritage
Williamsville (13-1 in 2014) and Villa Grove-Heritage (7-3 in 2014) wrap up our preseason high school football tour.
