Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 2

WEEK 2 ON-AIR PREVIEW (VIDEO ABOVE)

+ MacArthur (1-0) prepares for defending conference champion and 6A state runner-up Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0), which is without Illinois State commit Brian Adams at running back (fractured collarbone). Senior lineman Keishaun Thomas and head coach Derek Spates scout the Cyclones. Last week MacArthur shut out Eisenhower 53-0, while SHG took down Jacksonville on the road 56-14. With 109 combined points scored, this matchup should have plenty of fireworks despite the lopsided all-time series between the two schools.



+ Effingham (0-1) hopes to bounce back from a heartbreaking 27-26 loss at Mater Dei last week. Bruising running back Terrence Hill and the Hearts travel to Taylorville (1-0), which is coming off 42-6 win over Mt. Vernon. Junior quarterback Brandon Odam leads the Tornado offense, but the defense will be key in slowing Hill and Co. and claiming at least a share of the Apollo Conference lead.



+ Argenta-Oreana (1-0) travels to Moweaqua to take on Central A&M (1-0) in a Little Okaw-Central Illinois Conference clash that features two teams coming off momentous wins. The Raiders knocked off Arcola 26-19 in Week 1, while the Bombers' high-octane offense lit up Meridian for 52 points in a 52-27 game featuring breakaway runs by the three-headed backfield monster of Makail and Makhi Stanley plus Skylar Peterson.



+ St. Teresa (1-0) is coming off a come-from-behind 25-20 win over 2015 state champion Tri-Valley on the road, and Mark Ramsey's Bulldogs will look to get lots of players involved in a Friday matchup with Nokomis (1-0), which throttled Blue Ridge 41-0 in Week 1. Blue Ridge has not won a game since the 2010 season. Nokomis linebacker Ben Marley gets a shout-out for enlisting in the Air Force.



+ Warrensburg-Latham (1-0) welcomes South Fork to (1-0) to Warrensburg in a matchup featuring 99 points scored combined in Week 1. Full preview.





WEEK 2 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN @ MACARTHUR



DECATUR REGION:

SOUTH FORK @ WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

NOKOMIS @ ST. TERESA

REED-CUSTER @ CLINTON



CHAMPAIGN/DOUGLAS COUNTY:

PONTIAC @ UNITY

VILLA GROVE-HERITAGE @ TUSCOLA



CHRISTIAN/SHELBY COUNTY:

CERRO GORDO-BEMENT @ SHELBYVILLE (FIRST GAME WITH TUCKER’S ROCK, PLUS TROPICAL STORM HARVEY DRIVE)

ROXANA @ PANA

EFFINGHAM @ TAYLORVILLE



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

ROCHESTER @ GLENWOOD (TROPICAL STORM HARVEY DRIVE)



WAND ON THE ROAD:

EISENHOWER @ UNIVERSITY HIGH (NORMAL)

MAROA-FORSYTH @ PITTSFIELD (EVAN COLLINS REPORT FROM THE ROAD)

MT. ZION @ LINCOLN (CARYN EISERT FILES REPORT FROM ROAD)

SISTER STATION:

MONTICELLO @ ILLINOIS VALLEY CENTRAL