RECAP: Eastern Illinois stuns Indiana State with GW TD in final seconds

TERRE HAUTE, IN -- It's a birthday Mitch Kimble will never forget. The senior quarterback delivered a strike to Dennis Turner for the go ahead touchdown with three seconds left, giving Eastern Illinois a 22-20 win over Indiana State in the season opener Thursday night.

The Panthers were in comeback mode after squandering a 16-7 halftime lead. The Sycamores scored the go ahead touchdown with 4:54 left in the 4th quarter.

Indiana State missed on a 48-yard field goal, giving Eastern Illinois the ball back with 1:52 to play. Kimble orchestrated an 11 play, 69 yard touchdown drive to clinch the victory.

Click the video above for Noah Newman's report from Terre Haute, including postgame reaction from head coach Kim Dameron and quarterback Mitch Kimble.