Man dies in hospital after overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man died after a Friday morning shooting in Champaign.

Just before 1 a.m., officers heard gunfire go off several times in the 1200 block of N. McKinley Ave. Police say they discovered a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound on the scene.

That person went to Carle Hospital, where he died later in the morning.

Champaign police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217)403-6900.