Break-in, equipment theft lead to manhunt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police are working to track down burglary suspects.

Officers say more than one person worked to steal $25,000 of equipment from McCabe Bros. in the Champaign area. Reports detail how the thieves forced their way into the business and stole the items, using a U-Haul box truck to get away with them. McCabe Bros. is located on 411 North Wright St.

Police say this crime happened between the afternoon of July 22 and the morning of July 24.

Officers are still looking for any information that will help them find the suspects. People with details should call Detective Christian at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.

Champaign police say tips given to Crime Stoppers are confidential.