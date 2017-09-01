Open house planned for power plant anniversary

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Clinton power plant will celebrate a milestone next week.

The Clinton Power Station opened in April 1987 and became fully operational on Sept. 15, 1987. Power plant leaders will celebrate that date with a 30th anniversary open house next Wednesday, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette.

The newspaper says plant workers will be able to educate the public about how the plant operates on a day-to-day basis, along with safety and emergency preparedness issues.

The Illinois Power Co. paid $4.2 million to build the plant several decades ago. The News-Gazette says Exelon Generation runs the facility now and provides power to over 1 million homes and companies with it.

Exelon considered shutting down the plant last year after losing money on the facility, but legislation passed in Illinois kept it operational.

The power plant’s training center (8401 Power Road in Clinton) will host the open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.