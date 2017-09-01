Open house planned for power plant anniversary

Open house planned for power plant anniversaryPosted: Updated:
Motorcyclist killed in intersection crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash at an intersection.
Local help to Houston
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Austin Yutzy is a mother to 2 young children and couldn't imagine what families are going through in Houston after flooding leaves nothing but destruction in the pathway.
Illinois sailor's body returns to American soil
DOVER, Del. (WAND) – An Illinois sailor who died in a deadly crash at sea has returned to the U.S.
Coroner identifies victim in Champaign deadly shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a Friday morning shooting.
Deadly crash near Latham leaves man dead
LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Pulaski man lost his life in a fatal weekend car crash.
Illinois theme park to open 'world's largest' loop coaster
A theme park north of Chicago says it will open the world's largest loop roller coaster next year.
Cash stolen, worker tied up in fast food robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police say someone tried to rob an Urbana Burger King at gunpoint.
New IRS scam tricks victims into downloading ransomware
WASHINGTON (WAND) - Internal Revenue Service officials are warning the public of a new scam that aims to use ransomware to take your computer data hostage.
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 2
The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 2's kickoff. Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show. WE...
Dress code changes cause controversy
CHATHAM, Ill (WAND)- The start of the school year brings with it new classes, friends and it also means new rules for apparel at Glenwood High School.
Eastern Illinois - Indiana State recap
Decatur students tour Farm Progress Show
The Farm Progress Show break down
Beer, wine brewing supply store opens
Connecting Downtown Springfield and local college students
