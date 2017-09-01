Cash stolen, worker tied up in fast food robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police say someone tried to rob an Urbana Burger King at gunpoint.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report a man went into the restaurant, located at 1708 South Philo Road in Urbana, at about 5 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash. Police say a worker gave the man money from a safe as he pointed a gun at them.

The News-Gazette says he then tied the worker up and left. Police information says he was wearing a hoodie with gray and dark blue stripes, along with dark pants.

Urbana police continue to investigate this armed robbery.