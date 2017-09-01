Woman behind Sullivan Rocks project

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Motivational rocks have taken cities by storm including some around Illinois.

The 'Sullivan Rocks!' project started in June and has already seen over 1,000 members join the Facebook group. However, what is so special about the page is the kind woman who started it.

Katrina Shain is a Sullivan resident who works at the town's Counseling Center as a kid's counselor. Shain says one night she was scrolling through Facebook and saw where someone had found a colorful, motivational rock. She said she could hardly sleep that night because of her excitement to share the idea with some of her coworkers. Shain says she was sure Sullivan would be just as excited about the project.

The next day, she rounded up her friends, and they had a paint party to start painting dozens of rocks to hide around town.

Katrina says, "It was really exciting when the first person found that first rock and posted it on the page. It was like, 'this is really happening.'"

Many people that live in the town can be seen scouring parks and around the square trying to find as many rocks as possible. Many say they like to re-hide the rocks so someone else can have the same joy they did when they found it. Bailey Clark and her 4-year-old daughter Brooklynn spent a good part of their summer painting, hiding, finding, and re-hiding rocks. Bailey says it is something exciting and fun to do that the two can do together. However, Bailey says the rocks are more meaningful than just a painted rock.

She says her husband is deployed and still gets to partake in the fun with his daughter. Bailey says, "Her daddy is deployed so it's been a nice distraction. She loves finding rocks. She loves painting them too." Bailey also says, they found a particular rock that Katrina painted that they are going to send to her to her husband over seas in hopes that he feels a nice connection to his family.

Katrina says she is proud that the spirit of the project has stayed how it should be. She says, "Life is just hard sometimes, so the project is all about spreading kindness and joy."

Shain says she loves that her side hobby can carry over to her work life with the kids that she counsels. She says the kids love getting to paint and have a stress-free day. After hearing and seeing how much compassion Katrina has for others, and hearing how others love what she has done for the town, it was easy to see why Katrina should be this week's Spirit of Central Illinois recipient.