Nursing home under fire after woman's death

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators are trying to figure what caused a nursing home resident’s death.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette says Champaign County Nursing Home workers found 78-year-old Sonya Kington’s body in a courtyard. The newspaper says video showed the employees finding her after 5 p.m. on June 6, more than three hours after she entered the area at about 1:45 p.m.

She died from hyperthermia because of hot weather, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. The temperature sat above 80 degrees on the day of her death.

Investigators say her skin was hot and vomit showed on the sides of her mouth when workers found her body.

Kington’s death happened in the time just before management transitioned from Management Performance Associates to SAK Management Services Inc. Several of the home’s workers are accused of breaking supervision rules. Managers fired them after Kington's death.

Certified nursing assistant Kitrina Slaughter, along with another worker who claimed to see Kington outside at about 3 p.m. that day, were both let go.

The News-Gazette says Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has ruled her death as accidental. Kington has a medical history, as she was already diagnosed with dementia, muscle weakness, osteoarthritis, hypertension and several other conditions when admitted to the nursing home over four years ago.

Illinois State Police and state attorney general are working on the case at this point.