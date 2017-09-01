2017 Illinois Horseshoe Tournament kicks off this weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Competitors from across the state will gather in Danville this weekend to participate in the 2017 Illinois Horseshoe Tournament.

The tournament, hosted by the Danville Horseshoe Club and sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, will be held at 520 South Bowman, starting at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Officials say 140 competitors in 17 pitching classes will participate in this year's tournament.

Additionally, officials say last year's Men's, Women's, and Elder's champions will return this year to defend their state titles.

This event is open and free to spectators. For more information about the 2017 Illinois Horseshoe Tournament, click here.