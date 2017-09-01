Governor Rauner requests flood assistance from President Donald Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has requested federal assistance for people affected by flooding in four Illinois counties in July.

On Friday, Governor Rauner asked President Donald Trump to approve federal assistance to help flood and storm victims in Cook, Kane, Lake, and McHenry Counties. According to assessments conducted by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, and FEMA, 3,200 homes were damaged, with 244 homes sustaining "major damage" related to floods and storms.

"The information gathered during the recent damage assessments illustrates the difficult road many people face as they try to recover from the record and near-record flooding we experienced in July. Federal assistance would provide the much-needed help many need to repair their homes and replace personal property that was destroyed," said Governor Rauner.

If Individual Assistance is approved, those affected by July floods and storms in the named counties would be able to apply for grants and low-interest SBA loans.