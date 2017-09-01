New rail crossing law takes effect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A new federal law meant to make railroad crossings safer takes effect September 1.

Under the rule, railroads must post blue signs at each railroad crossing. Those signs include a phone number for the railroad as well as a number to identify the crossing.

In an emergency, such as a car stuck on the tracks, people nearby can call the railroad directly to alert them of the problem. Officials say that could save valuable time, especially in cases where train traffic must stop.