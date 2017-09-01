$75,000 lottery pay day for Quincy man

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Quincy man recently won thousands of dollars on an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say winning "Ultimate Crossword" ticket worth $75,000 was claimed by lifelong Quincy resident Samuel Baehr. The winning ticket was purchased at the Wilco Fast Break, located at 4801 State Street, in Quincy.

Baehr said he purchased the ticket while having breakfast with his family.

"I had a feeling I was going to win big, and I was right," said Baehr.

The Wilco Fast Break received $750 for selling the winning ticket. For more information about the Illinois Lottery, click here.