IDOT opening lanes in construction areas over Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to make Labor Day travel as efficient as possible, the Illinois Department of Transportation is temporarily reopening lanes in construction areas, where possible.

IDOT officials say non-emergency road work will be suspended from 3 p.m. on September 1 through 12:01 a.m. on September 5. Officials also say certain lane closures will still remain in place during this time, such as:

- Interstate 74 at Illinois 47 in Champaign County; lane reductions in both directions with a barrier wall in place.

- The U.S. 51 bypass southwest of of Decatur in Macon County; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction utilizing median crossovers.

Additionally, work zone speed limits will still be in effect where they are posted. For a full list of work zones that will still have lane reductions, click here.