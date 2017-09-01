Illinois Secretary of State offices closed for Labor Day

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities throughout the state will experience closures in observance of Labor Day.

Secretary of State officials say offices and facilities open Monday through Friday will be closed on September 4, and offices and facilities open from Tuesday through Saturday will be closed on September 2. All Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be open on September 5.

If you need to need to change your address, register to become an organ and tissue donor, or renew your license plate stickers during this time, you may do so by visiting the Illinois Secretary of State's website.