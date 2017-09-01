Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND-TV is partnering with the Cromwell Radio Group and the Salvation Army to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Harvey Relief Drive will be held from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at WAND-TV.

If you choose to help, do not bring food, water or other supplies. Only cash or check donations will be accepted.

NBC News reports more than 300,000 people are on a registration list for disaster assistance. Hurricane Harvey has damaged about 100,000 homes since it made landfall on Aug. 25. Over 30 deaths since that date are related to Harvey.