$25 million water plant under construction in Taylorville

Taylorville, Ill (WAND) – Construction is underway for a new $25.3 million water treatment plant in Taylorville replacing the current plant which has been operating for 66 years.

Water plants, lines and mains across the country are aging rapidly. Nationwide the American Water Works Association estimates $1 trillion will be needed over the next 25 years to maintain and expand water service.

The current facility was originally built in 1951 and was upgraded in 1983. The city of Taylorville has worked for several years to come up with a plan to replace the aging facility. Water rates were increased and a low interest loan was obtained from the Illinois EPA according to Mayor Bruce Barry.

While Taylorville came up with a solution to its funding problem many smaller communities around the state are struggling to find the financial resources for upgrades. Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, told WAND News Friday he would like to see Congress work for a bipartisan infrastructure plan to deal with the nation’s roads, sewers and water needs. Davis is a Taylorville resident.