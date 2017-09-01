Governor Rauner grants 7 clemency petitions

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner rendered decisions on 94 clemency petitions on Friday, granting seven of them.

Officials say these 94 petitions are the 19th set of clemency petitions reviewed by Governor Rauner since taking office. Seven clemency requests for a pardon with expungement were granted, allowing the petitioners to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

All petitioners granted clemency have undergone criminal background checks through the Illinois State Police's Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

According to information from the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, four of the petitioners were from Cook County, two were from Winnebago County, and one was from McLean County. Convictions for the seven ranged from possession of a controlled substance to burglary to forgery.