One local Springfield woman gathers supplies for animals affected by Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One local Springfield woman went to Facebook to help collect supplies for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Charlene Walsh posted on Facebook asking people to make donations of animal food, litter, leashes and pet needs to take down to Texas for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The outcome, wasn't what Walsh expected. The Springfield community came together to fill a 36-foot-trailer and more. She says, she it wasn't that she wasn't prepared she just didn't think the community would respond so well.

Walsh volunteered during Hurricane Katrina, so when she saw what Harvey did to Texas she wanted to make a change. Walsh says, she's going to move mountains.

Her plan is to leave Friday night and arrive in Texas Saturday morning. While in Texas she will be helping different shelters and places that are housing animals.

If you want to keep up with Charlene you can follow her Facebook. and WAND will continue to update Charlene's trip in Texas.