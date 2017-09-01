New home coming for Springfield zoo penguins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois zoo is upgrading its housing for penguins.

All five of the Henson Robinson Zoo’s penguins will take up space in a brand new facility, complete with a large indoor pool and a viewing area for people to watch them swim. Springfield leaders say the habitat needed a makeover.

“The building was having some functional issues,” said Springfield Park Board of Trustees President Leslie Sgro. “But we took it as an opportunity to really re-envision the entire exhibit. It is the very first thing you see when you walk in the zoo and certainly the penguins deserve the best we have got to offer them.”

The new facility will cost the zoo about $410,000. It’s set to open in November 2017. As work on the new building moves ahead, the penguins will stay in the Australian exhibit.