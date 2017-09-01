Four displaced in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they put out a fire in Decatur Friday evening.

Just after 5:10 p.m., crews went to the 1700 block of N. Water St. in response to a house fire. Flames started in a second-floor bathroom. As of 5:40 p.m., they had the fire contained.

Firefighters say the fire displaced four people.

WAND-TV will update this story as more information becomes available.