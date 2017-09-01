Blind Pig adopts a brewery cat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Hospice Hearts director Jessica Sempek says more than 80 cats were rescued from euthanasia.

"We've been blown away by the support of Central Illinois helping Southern Illinois," Sempek says.

But one rescue cat had an uncertain future.

"Cats don't fit in to just feral or friendly," Sempek says. "Brewster is the perfect example of a cat that's right in between those two ends of the spectrum."

Some showed interest in having Brewster as a barn cat but then the blind pig came along. They had a job perfect for a cat.

"In a brewery you get rodents, they come in for the malt," Chris Knight, owner of the Blind Pig Brewery, says.

The Blind Pig's warehouse is no exception.

"We kill three or four mice every week here so we need something a little more efficient than mouse traps," Knight says.

That's when Hospice Hearts saw a pur-fect opportunity.

"He's gonna be a warehouse worker who's working on keeping the mouse population at bay," Sempek says.

He arrived in his best work tie for his first day on the job.

"In Europe all of the breweries have a cat, you have a brewery cat," Knight says. "It's sort of life part of the equipment - you can't run a brewery without a cat, you have to have a brewery cat."

The Blind Pig... now officially the owners of their very own brewery cat.