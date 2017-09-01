IEMA offering safety tips during National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of National Preparedness Month this September, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging the public to participate in emergency preparedness activities this month.

IEMA officials are teaming up with emergency management agencies from across the country to urge the public to develop an emergency plan with family members in order to stay safe when disaster strikes. Officials also say the theme of this campaign is titled, "Disasters Don't Plan Ahead. You Can."

During National Preparedness Month, IEMA will offer tips and information critical to developing successful emergency plans, such as how to assemble an emergency supply kit, how to develop a family emergency communication plan, and how to receive critical emergency warnings. These tips will be given on the Ready Illinois Facebook page and Twitter feed.

IEMA Director James Joseph says, "We never know when the next disaster will strike, but there are actions we can take to be better prepared for the unexpected. As we are seeing with Hurricane Harvey, even an expected weather event can have unexpected devastating consequences."

For more information about emergency preparedness, click here.