Police car chase leads to crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police were attempting to stop a vehicle on Friday night, but the car fled and crashed into another car.

Police were attempting to make the stop near the intersection of Edward and Garfield street. Police say the car fled and struck another vehicle near the intersection of Harrison and Main street.

Decatur Police took the fleeing driver to Macon County Jail. The driver is booked on several charges including, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police.

The vehicle that was struck was carrying four people, three of the four were injured, one including a 9-year-old. The 9-year-old was transported to St. John's Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.