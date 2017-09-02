Summer of Bob giveaway announcement

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday afternoon Bob Brady Auto Mall announced the winner of the Fiat 500 Pop.

Beverly Outlaw's name was drawn and she was the lucky winner of the Fiat 500 Pop.

The "Summer of Bob-2017" series kicked off in June and throughout the summer if you were spotted wearing "It's Hot. Bob!" T shirt you were entered in the new car drawing.

Bob Brady General Manager Steve Gensler says, they've handed out over 3,000 shirts in the last five years.

Beverly says the first thing she's going to do in her new car is head home call her family then drive around Decatur.