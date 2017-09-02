Herrick Church among many helping Harvey victims

HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - Christ Tabernacle Church jumped into action Tuesday by collecting thousands of items to send to Texas.

Kevin Tenpenny, a Church volunteer says, "When our pastors began to look at what's been happening down in Houston, it was clear we had to get involved."

Once the word got out about the relief effort, Senior Pastor Thomas Suey, says the response was overwhelming. He says, "Out of this tragedy has come so much community. You know when one American suffers, we all suffer."

The Church says it was a complete group effort with Walmart, Taylorville Cub Scouts, Pana's Locked and Loaded Gun Shop, and many other organizations helped bring in over 7,000 bottles of water, over 100 gallons of bleach, and other necessities like food and clothing.

The project has attracted people from all over and of all different ages like 6-year-old Payson who says she has saved money from birthdays, holidays, and tooth fairy visits. She took her money and bought items for little girls in Houston.

Another donator, Lisa Bland, says, "I went to the store and picking up all this stuff. I said I'll never take for granted that little dab of toothpaste on my toothbrush, the dry pair of socks, a chip that's not soggy. Stuff like that, it really makes you stop and think. We're so fortunate and our hearts go out to those in Texas."

Kevin Tenpenny says, "We're glad to be a part of this. It's really an opportunity for us to live like Jesus. Jesus gave everything he had, and everything we have is not ours to keep, it's ours to give."

The Church is collecting, sorting, packing, and loading all of the items into two box trucks, and they say they may need another. All of the items will go to a Houston Church Sunday afternoon.