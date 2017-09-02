Illinois edges Ball State in season opener

Click the video above for complete highlights plus postgame analysis from Memorial Stadium!





CHAMPAIGN -- It wasn't pretty, but a postgame tweet from Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch said it all: "1-0".



The Illini offense managed just 216 total yards and converted 2 of 10 third downs, but escaped the season opener against Ball State 24-21.



The game featured several emotional moments, including receiver Mike Dudek's first game action since 2014, which came on a touchdown from Crouch in the first quarter, plus a Jamal Milan field goal block as time expired that sealed the win.



Twelve true freshmen saw the field for the young-as-can-be Illini, including four offensive linemen who saw their first snaps of college football.



One of those true freshmen was Florida native Mike Epstein, who helped kickstart an otherwise sluggish run game with 62 yards on just 11 carries (4.9 yards per carry) to go with two touchdowns.