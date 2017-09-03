Boy in hospital after playing with lighter

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 6-year-old boy is at St. John's Hospital recovering from life-threatening burns after playing with a lighter.

Decatur Police confirm the boy has second-degree burns.

The incident happened Saturday evening on West Wood Street. Decatur Fire Department is investigating.

