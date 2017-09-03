Local police departments coming together to help those affected by Harvey

SPAULDING, Ill. (WAND) - Two box trucks and a semi-trailer are full and headed to Texas on Tuesday.

Spaulding Police and Williamsville Police teamed up to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Chief Jim Hillyer made a post on Facebook asking for donations, and then invited Williamsville Police to join in the efforts.

A local businessman has friends in Texas and wanted to do everything he could to help out. He says the number one thing they need is bug repellant.

Donations will be collected until September 11th. More information about what is needed is on the Spaulding Police Facebook page.