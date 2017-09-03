Arthur Amish Cheese Festival

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 45th annual Amish Cheese Festival attracts people from all over.

The event features lots of family-fun activities like shopping, a parade, and of course cheese tasting. Country Cheese and More is the premier sponsor for the event and say they bring in an immense amount of cheese. They say it is a great way to wrap up the summer.

The event is three days long and ends Monday.