Final days for Fairview pool

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Summer is coming to an end. Kids are back in school and pools will start closing until next summer but the Fairview pool will be closing for good.

Danita Roseman says if all goes as planned will open a new facility in nelson park next year. The new community pool will be bigger and better. The pool will be something different. It will have slides and different bodies of water.Danita spent four years at the Fairview pool and she says she's happy about the move, but also sad to be locking up for the last time.

The new pool in Nelson will open up more opportunities for jobs. The project is expected to be complete by Memorial Day.