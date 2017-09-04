Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child

LONDON (WAND) – A royal announcement from Kensington Palace, this morning.  Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement says Queen Elizabeth II is delighted by the news.

Officials say the Duchess is suffering from severe morning sickness and will not be able to carry out her engagements for the day.

William and Kate have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

