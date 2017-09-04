'We Are One Community' distributing thousands in grants

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local charitable organization distributed more than $16,000 in grants this Labor Day.

The We Are One Community fund gave out the grants at Fairview Park in Decatur. They raised the money through collecting giving and philanthropy of working families throughout the community.

"Working families give back to the community every day," said chair Amy Rueff. "It's where we work and where we're going to retire. So the community's really important to us, and this is a great way to give."

Groups that will receive grants from We Are One Community have been listed below:

- Decatur Family YMCA: $2,000

- Good Samaritan Inn: $2,000

- Old Kings Orchard Community: $1,500

- Meals on Wheels: $1,500

- Homework Hangout Pre-Apprentice Program: $1,000

- Boy Scouts: $1,000

- Big Brothers Big Sisters: $1,000

- Child First Center - Advocacy: $1,000

- Northeast Community - Building Fund: $1,000

- Decatur Power Tumblers: $1,000

- Webster Cantrell Hall: $1,000

- Boys & Girls Club: $520

- American Cancer Society: $260

- Salvation Army: $260

- American Red Cross: $260

- HSHS St. Mary's Hospice: $200

- DOVE: $188

- CASA: $104

- Catholic Charities: $104

- Eddie Eagle Foundation: $104

- Shriners Hospital: $104

- Heritage House: $100

- Visiting Nurses: $100

- Special Olympics: $100

- Macon County Animal Shelter: $100

We Are One Community was formed in 2011 through a partnership between the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly and Decatur Building & Construction Trades Council. For more information about We Are One Community, click here.